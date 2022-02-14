Andy Robertson on a ‘tough’ and ‘important’ win over Burnley in the Premier League

Andy Robertson was happy to mark his 150th Premier League game for Liverpool with a hard fought win over Burnley.

Our No.26 had a tough afternoon against the Lancashire wind and rain but was part of a team that had to battle for everything, in order to come away with all three points.

The Scottish captain was quick to acknowledge the difficulty that came with leaving Turf Moor with a victory, as he took to his Instagram account after the game.

The 27-year-old wrote: ‘Tough conditions but an important win! #YNWA’.

It was a milestone day for the former Hull City man and it’s safe to say that he’s one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded line-up.

Now all attention will turn to an important trip to Milan on Champions League duty and the only certainty is that the weather will be a lot better in Italy!

