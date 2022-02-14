Bobby Firmino recommends his barbers to Luis Diaz as he has his first Scouse haircut

Luis Diaz is finally settled into Liverpool life because he’s had his first hair cut, thanks to Bobby Firmino.

The Colombian has had a few weeks to try and get to grips with English football and weather, perhaps the trip to Burnley being the harshest example of both so far.

Despite Jurgen Klopp leaving the former Porto man on the bench for the Turf Moor encounter, it would have been a big insight for him into the physicality of the league.

Ahead of the game; the 25-year-old treated himself to a haircut after being tipped to use the services of ‘BarbersNo1’ by our very own No.9, who must be a big fan of their work.

The cut was completed inside the Titanic hotel and the barbers put the following caption on their social media posts: ‘Welcome to Liverpool @luisdiaz19_ 👏🏼🔴 Thankyou for trusting us to get you ready for tomorrows game, see you again soon amigo! Thankyou also to @roberto_firmino for the recommendation as always 🙌🏽🔴⚽️’.

We may not have been able to see it on the pitch yet but our No.23 will be hoping to debut the new do against Inter Milan.

You can view the posts of Diaz via @BarbersNo1 on Instagram:

