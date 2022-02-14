Bobby Firmino set to be offered a contract extension to elongate his Anfield stay

Bobby Firmino’s current contract is set to end after the conclusion of the 2022/23 season but this looks likely to be extended.

According to Football Insider: ‘A Liverpool source has told Football Insider that the club plan to offer Firmino, who turns 31 in October a contract extension’.

Our No.9 is a firm crowd favourite and the sound of Si Señor is often heard ringing out around Anfield on every match day, so this news will be welcomed by many.

With Mo Salah’s negotiations dragging on and Sadio Mane’s set to end at the same time, perhaps the club are ensuring that they manage to get one of the famous front three signed on the dotted line, as soon as they can.

The Egyptian King seems to have taken precedence, in both column inches and the club’s intentions, but we do still have a Senegalese winger and a Brazilian star on our books.

Fingers crossed we can get all three to sign and keep our five-man attack going for the new few years.

It will come a time when Jurgen Klopp’s trusty front line is broken up but it doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon, if everything goes to plan.

