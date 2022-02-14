‘Drop Henderson’ – Some Liverpool fans criticise Jordan Henderson’s Burnley performance

Jordan Henderson is and has been an inspirational Liverpool captain, having spent 11 happy years on Merseyside.

The 31-year-old’s role in the team is to be a leader on and off the pitch and that is something that pretty much every supporter can agree he is brilliant at.

Following our No.14’s performance against Burnley though, some supporters have stated that they believe it’s time for the midfielder to be removed from the starting line-up.

Here’s a pick of some of the reaction:

Klopp really need to drop Henderson and Firmino for the time being. Let them come off bench and prove a point. Just because Henderson is our captain, doesn't mean he should be starting all the games. #LFC — Aditya (@MoManeMino) February 14, 2022

You can tell the difference in class when Thiago came on for Henderson. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 13, 2022

It’s hard to see how Jordan Henderson deserves to start vs Inter on Wednesday considering the other options available and their form. pic.twitter.com/Fsg1p8Ggtm — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 13, 2022

Matter of time before Fabinho-Thiago-Elliott becomes Liverpool’s starting midfield three. Henderson’s performances this season are taking him out of the conversation and Elliott is a top talent whose profile suits how Klopp wants the right-sided 8 to combine with Trent & Salah. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 13, 2022

The competition for places is high in the team and the midfield is the most competitive position in the whole squad, with as many as nine players competing for three places.

With this level of depth, there will be conflicting opinions amongst fans over who should be given the nod for each and every game.

Thankfully the job to decide is up to Jurgen Klopp and he will have to make the tough calls for the rest of this season.

