Fabinho on victory over Burnley as he gets himself on the score sheet yet again

Fabinho kept up his unprecedented goal scoring form as he guided Liverpool to a 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

No member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad has scored more goals across all competitions in 2022 than our No.3, he now has five in eight games and his scoring form has seemingly come out of nowhere.

It appears as though we have unearthed a new Brazilian goal scoring hero and he took to his social media account after the game, to share his thoughts on the win.

The 28-year-old wrote: ‘Great win, guys. Let’s keep it going. 🔴🙏🏽 #YNWA’.

Let’s hope the former Monaco man can keep this rich vein of form up, particularly as we head into important Champions League games and with the Carabao Cup final on the horizon.

We already had a superstar in our midfield but this 2022 version is even better still and long may his fantastic form continue!

You can view Fabinho’s message on his Instagram account:

