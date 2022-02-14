Goalkeeper coach John Achterberg’s pride in another clean sheet and victory for Liverpool

John Achterberg works day in, day out to keep our goalkeepers in top form and whenever we get a clean sheet, it must be a moment of immense personal pride for him.

The retired Dutch ‘keeper is one of the few senior members of Jurgen Klopp’s coaching staff that is active on social media and he gave his thoughts after the game.

The 50-year-old wrote: ‘Top win clean sheet hard place to go fight hard @liverpoolfc focus on the next ! Great support of the reds !! 👌👌😎#BURLIV #LFC #Liverpool #reds’.

It was a massive performance by Alisson Becker in goal who made some huge saves, plenty of which were later adjudged to have been offside after the save, and his performances of late have been superb.

You can’t take away the praise for the Brazilian but the work of the coaching staff including Claudio Taffarel, Jack Robinson and particularly and the man who’s been at the club since 2009, can’t be ignored.

We’re lucky to have a talented group of stoppers in our goal and an equally skilled set of coaches to help them every day.

