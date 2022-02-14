‘He’s made for them’ – BBC Sport pundit claims Premier League midfielder is ideal fit for Liverpool

Garth Crooks has claimed that Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse is ‘made for’ Liverpool after the 27-year-old impressed in recent performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The midfielder has registered six goals and seven assists across all competitions this term and is well known for his superb set-piece deliveries.

“Southampton clearly enjoy playing in Manchester. They gained a point against City earlier in the season and more than deserved a point against United,” Crooks said in his BBC Sport column (via TEAMtalk).

“The man at the heart of a splendid week for the Saints was, without doubt, Ward-Prowse.

“He was outstanding against Tottenham in midweek, producing two excellent assists. I’ve been singing the praises of this gifted midfielder for some time now, and his performances for Southampton only seem to get better.

“I don’t know what Liverpool are waiting for – he’s made for them.”

The Saints skipper did attract interest from a number of clubs in the summer including Aston Villa and Spurs.

It’s believed that the Villa Park outfit did have a bid for Ward-Prowse rejected by the south coast club and he has since signed a five-year deal at the club keeping him at St. Marys until 2026.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp could offload midfielder as Italian clubs circle for a transfer offer

That, however, doesn’t mean that he won’t be tempted to leave Southampton, it simply means that it’ll take an increased fee to persuade Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side to let their captain leave.

There have been suggestions recently that Liverpool are in need of some midfield reinforcement with James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho all starting to age.

We do have Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones continuing their development, though, and Naby Keita is still yet to really show what he’s made of.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the midfield area is a position in which we look to strengthen in the summer – for now we have more than enough options to help us pick us some silverware this term.