Jurgen Klopp could offload midfielder as Italian clubs circle for a transfer offer

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options are currently stacked beyond any recent comparisons and so one or two could be soon out the door.

With nine players vying for three midfield slots, it makes sense for one to be offloaded soon and it appears as though the first to leave could be Naby Keita.

According to TEAMtalk: ‘Juventus are reportedly planning an approach to sign Naby Keita this summer, amid claims Liverpool are ready to cash in on the midfielder for a discounted fee’.

With our No.8’s contract set to end at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, at the same time as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the club may see this as a time to cash in and fund the other negotiations.

In what has possibly been the one and only major transfer made by the former Borussia Dortmund boss that hasn’t hit the expected heights, it would make sense to take a fee before his final season.

A move away from England could also work best for all parties and it may be the time to see our No.8 leave in the coming summer, unless he proves why he should stay towards the end of this campaign.

