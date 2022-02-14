Rio Ferdinand weighs in on this season’s Premier League title race

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester City ‘look too comfortable’ to let their lead at the top of the Premier League slip.

Liverpool are currently second in the table, nine points behind Pep Guardiola’s side with a game in hand, and travel to the Etihad in April in what could be a huge game in the title race.

“Points-wise it’s not over, but I just believe that City just look too comfortable in their games,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via HITC).

“City look like in total control all the time.”

Although it’s hard to admit, the Cityzens are looking impressive this season.

They defeated Norwich City 4-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday evening whilst the Reds earned all three points after their 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have only lost two games so far this campaign, the same amount as City, but still find themselves trailing the Manchester club by some margin.

We have, however, drawn six games already this term which is twice as many as the league leaders and our inability to see out games cost us earlier this season.

We were 2-0 up against both Brighton and Chelsea but ended up having to settle for a point as well as drawing with City at Anfield even though we were leading with less than 10 minutes remaining.

We just need to focus on ourselves for now and hope teams can take points off City in the coming weeks.