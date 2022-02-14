‘Trying to mix things up’ – Ex-Liverpool star suggests Jurgen Klopp has ‘a long-term plan going on with Liverpool’ and admits admiration for ‘wonderful’ forward

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is attempting to ‘mix things up’ and ‘plan’ for the future with the players he’s bringing to the club whilst also expressing his admiration for Diogo Jota.

The Portugal international is the Premier League’s second top goalscorer this term on 12 goals with only Mo Salah registering more strikes in the league so far this season (16).

“When you look at the youngsters Klopp is bringing in, you can see he is trying to mix things up and change things a little bit,” Murphy told talkSPORT (via the Daily Mail).

“Luis Diaz looked tremendous [against Leicester], you’ve got Harvey Elliott on the way back, Curtis Jones is getting back to his best, Ibrahima Konate is young, Jota is firing in goals.

“You can see it’s a bit of a long-term plan going on with Liverpool at the moment.’

“People say Jota is a number nine now, but these guys play all over the place, he’s on the left, he’s on the right, he’s through the middle – he’s just got this wonderful knack of gliding into great areas.

“His goals to games ratio is phenomenal and his technique… he’s so calm around the box.

“He was the first player to come into Liverpool and get people discussing that the front three of Firmino, Salah and Mane might not have to be the answer for the next five years.”

Our original front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, which has been a huge part of our success since 2017, has somewhat been broken up by the impressive showings of our No. 20 this season.

Nobody expected the former Wolves man to have this much of an impact on the side but he’s increasingly becoming one of our more important players – he’s netted 30 goals in 61 appearances for the Reds.

Harvey Elliott has looked sharp in his couple of appearances since returning from injury whilst Luis Diaz has also impressed since arriving from FC Porto last month.

The future is certainly looking bright for us – let’s hope we can have a strong end to the season, pick up some silverware and attack on all fronts again next season.