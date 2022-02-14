(Video) “It’s really madness” – Jurgen Klopp on the delayed offside decisions against Burnley

Jurgen Klopp was delighted to see his team beat Burnley 1-0 but had some issues with the officiating of the game.

It appeared to many neutrals, or passive viewers of the game, that Sean Dyche’s side had a lot of opportunities against our defence but most of their efforts were ultimately given or proven to be offside.

The decision to allow play to continue gave Turf Moor a boost, when it really should have given our defence a boost and the German took to the media to express this after the game.

The 54-year-old said: “You cannot deny them all the time so we needed Ali, there’s no problem about that.

“With the ball in behind, they had their moments but Ali was there.

“Most of their situations actually were played behind our last line, they looked like chances but are not chances because they were offside.

“It still feels bad with this delayed offside, it’s really madness.

“It defeats the players, feeling like they didn’t defend well by playing a player offside, it’s good defending but they don’t get that feeling.”

Many people don’t like the decision to allow the game to continue when a linesman believes it is offside, it can cause injuries and incidents that can easily be stopped.

The action is in the interest of aiding VAR and allowing the play to continue but our defenders take a constant morale blow when their offside trap isn’t immediately rewarded.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the offside decisions (at 0:25), via the BBC Sport website.

