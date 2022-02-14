(Video) Jurgen Klopp, Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas’ celebrations as Fabinho put Liverpool ahead

Jurgen Klopp led the bench celebrations which saw Kostas Tsimikas jump on the back of Thiago Alcantara, after Fabinho’s goal.

It had been a scrappy first half of few major Liverpool chances so when our No.3 scored his fifth goal of the year to put us ahead in the 40th minute, it was a huge relief.

Reacting first to Sadio Mane’s headed attempt toward goal, our Brazilian found the back of the net and it wasn’t long before a trademark celebration from our gaffer broke out.

READ MORE: Bobby Firmino recommends his barbers to Luis Diaz as he has his first Scouse haircut

Going to one knee and furiously first pumping, the cameras were locked on the German before two of our substitutes then stole the limelight and the lens’ attention.

Our No.6 ran toward the line to celebrate before the Greek Scouser seemingly jumped out of nowhere and onto his back, the pair were clearly delighted with the goal as well.

It’s always a very positive sign of the squad unity to see the bench be as animated as the players on the pitch!

You can watch the video via Liverpool’s Twitter account:

A gritty performance to earn all three points 💪 Head to @LFCTV GO for the full match replay, highlights and plenty of reaction from #BURLIV 📺 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2022

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!