(Video) Neco Williams with a Trent Alexander-Arnold-esque assist for Fulham

Neco Williams has made a solid start to his Fulham loan spell and recorded another assist in his latest appearance.

The Welshman assisted on his first Championship appearance against Milwall and then followed this up with another against Hull City, as his side collected three points and extended their lead at the top of the table.

With the 20-year-old playing alongside potential signing Fabio Carvalho, there will be plenty of Liverpool eyes on Craven Cottage for the rest of this season and hopefully we’ll have two of their players heading to Anfield at the start of next season.

READ MORE: Goalkeeper coach John Achterberg’s pride in another clean sheet and victory for Liverpool

Our No.76 received the ball near the half-way line and took two touches to make up some ground and get the ball out of his feet, before unleashing a brilliant cross from deep.

Aleksandar Mitrovic made a good run in front of his man and headed the ball home, in what was to be the only and pivotal goal of the game.

Great start for the loan star and let’s hope he can keep these appearances and assists up for the rest of the season.

You can watch Williams’ assist (at 1:20) via Fulham Football Club on YouTube:

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!