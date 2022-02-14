(Video) “Those are the wins” – Jermaine Jenas’ Match of the Day comments on the magnitude of Liverpool’s win at Turf Moor

Jermaine Jenas gave his thoughts on Liverpool’s hard-fought victory over Burnley, that secured a big three points.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder credited Jurgen Klopp’s side’s ability to secure a win and come through a ‘big test’.

The 38-year-old said: “Massive, massive win… you know what you’re going to get when you go to Burnley and you’re not going to get to knock it around.

“I don’t think they expected to concede as many chances as they did but those are the wins, I think sometimes, that are bigger than the ones where you’re at Anfield and you’re knocking four or five past teams because they’re really testing on your side and they came through a big test”.

These are the wins you need to try and win a league title, there’s still a long way to go and a lot of ground to catch up but wins like this can boost squad morale and keep the momentum going.

At the end of the month we’ll have played in the Champions League and a cup final, this win is great to keep the winning run going and build the confidence in the squad.

You can watch Jenas’ analysis (at 43:50) on Match of the Day 2 via BBC iPlayer.

