(Video) “We didn’t kill the game” – Fabinho on Liverpool not finishing the game but being defensively strong enough to win

Fabinho was a key part of the team in an attacking and defensive sense as his finish saw Liverpool win 1-0.

His rich vein of goal scoring form has certainly come out of the blue but the Brazilian’s ability to shield the defence and put in some huge tackles, is not a surprise.

Our No.3 took to the media after the game and spoke with LFC TV to share his thoughts on the Turf Moor victory.

The 28-year-old said: “Sometimes we didn’t put the ball on the ground which made it a bit hard but once we controlled the ball and had the ball, we made some good chances.

“After the goal, in the second half, we had a little bit more space to create chances to kill the match.

“We didn’t kill the game but defensively we were really strong, so yes it was three really important points”.

Not killing the game could have cost and may do so in other games this season, however the ability to grind a win out and get a result was key – particularly away to Burnley and in the terrible Lancashire weather that was on offer.

Let’s hope the former Monaco man keeps up his terrific form at both ends of the pitch!

You can view the interview with Fabinho courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

