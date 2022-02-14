Virgil van Dijk delighted with a ‘rainy, windy’ win and clean sheet against Burnley

Virgil van Dijk had to be on top form to cope with both the aerial battle with the Burnley and the Lancashire weather.

With the wind howling and the rain pouring, it was clear to see the effect it had on the ball which was held up and blown about on many occasions and then there was the small matter of a 6ft 6″ Wout Weghorst to deal with too.

The Dutch captain came out on top though and he was delighted to take to his Instagram page after the game, expressing his joy with a hard fought win.

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘Clean sheet on a rainy, windy day in Burnley! 😄👋🏽’.

In what was probably the definition of ‘winning ugly’, games like the Turf Moor victory are needed in every season and we were grateful to be able to leave with three points.

Normally we get lambasted for mentioning weather but there was no doubt it was one of the toughest opponents in what proved to be an important victory.

You can read van Dijk’s message on his Instagram account:

