‘You can see the culture and environment’ – Ex-Manchester United defender full of praise for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has praised Liverpool’s recruitment team and highlighted Jurgen Klopp’s ability to improve players once they arrive at Anfield.

Since the German joined the Reds in 2015, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has brought a lot of players to Merseyside and has turned them into world-class talents as well as promoting some of Liverpool’s Academy graduates into the first team such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher.

“A good yardstick when you recruit players is when the players come, do they improve? Do they get better?,” Ferdinand said on his VibeWithFive podcast (via The Boot Room).

“Van Dijk’s gone to another level. Alisson has gone to another level, regardless of the fees they paid. Robertson from Hull, Salah and Mane have gone to crazy levels. Jota signs, £40m, gone to another level. You can see the culture and environment they’ve got their works. Their value goes up.”

It’s incredible to see how much some of the players have progressed since joining the club.

You can now honestly say that we have world-class players in every position of the pitch and our success in recent years has proved that.

We do remain in contention to win four different pieces of silverware this season, let’s hope we can continue the impressive showings and have a successful back end to the campaign.