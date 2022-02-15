(Video) ‘Anything can happen in this league’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold weighs in on this season’s Premier League title race

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted that the Reds need to ensure that they are ‘in a position to pounce’ if Manchester City slip up in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side are nine points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table but Jurgen Klopp’s outfit do have a game in hand on the Cityzens.

“It’s important for us to make sure we keep winning games,” our No. 66 told the press today ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

“Obviously, I don’t think a nine-point gap is much pressure, but the old saying goes, we just need to keep as much pressure on as we can.

“Make sure we win that game in hand to take it down to six [points] and then, yeah, just keep winning.

“It’s not in our hands at the minute so there’s not much we can really do except win our games and see what happens, but anything can happen in this league, so it’s important that we make sure we’re in a position to pounce if they do slip at some point.”

At the moment we just need to focus on ourselves and continue picking up points to ensure that when we do travel to the Etihad in April, the game is a big one in the title race.

Trent has been in excellent form for us so far this term – he’s registered 16 assists and two goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Even if City are to win the league – we remain in contention for three other trophies this term so we can still have an extremely successful season.

You can watch the Scouser in our team discussing the title race below via our Twitter page.

