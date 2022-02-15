‘Brilliant signing’ – Ex-Red full of praise for Diogo Jota as Liverpool star continues to impress

Michael Owen has labelled Liverpool forward Diogo Jota as a ‘brilliant signing’ and believes the Portugal international is benefitting from playing alongside ‘great players’.

The former Wolves man has 17 goals and three assists across all competitions to his name this term and is the Premier League’s second top scorer behind teammate Mo Salah.

“We knew he was a good player at Wolves, but he has gone on again,” Owen told Premier league productions via (HITC).

“It helps when you are playing with great players as well.

“He’s a very instinctive player – he scores goals in tough situations. All he needs is a yard. Brilliant signing.”

You get the feeling that the No. 20 is going to score every time he plays – his all-round play is top quality and he takes most of the chances that come his way.

Many now believe that he’s secured his spot in Jurgen Klopp’s strongest XI ahead of Bobby Firmino and it’s hard to argue against those claims.

He’s netted 30 goals in 61 appearances since joining the club which is really impressive and those number speak for themself

Let’s hope he can improve that record tomorrow when we face Inter Milan at the San Siro.