‘I actually liked the rule’ – Jurgen Klopp discusses UEFA’s decision to scrap the away goals rule

Jurgen Klopp has claimed he’s unsure why UEFA have decided to scrap the away goals rule in this season’s Champions League ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the San Siro to face Inter Milan tomorrow night.

The German, who admitted he was a fan of the away goals rule, has seen his side win all six games in the competition so far.

“I don’t know, we will see. First of all we have to play the game. I actually liked the rule, even as a supporter before,” said the former Borrusia Dortmund as quoted in the Liverpool Echo (via HITC).

“Long in my life I have watched Champions League rather than being part of it. I liked the rule, I don’t know why they scrapped it.”

It certainly is a rather surprising decision by the governing body.

READ MORE: ‘He ticks a lot of boxes’ – Former Leeds striker claims Liverpool ‘would love’ Premier League star

The incentive to push forward for a goal away from home made contests a lot more exciting – we may now see teams setting up a lot more defensively when playing away as there is now not the same reward for an away goal as there has been in previous seasons.

Although there has been a change in the rules, you’d still expect to see us attacking, as usual, in Milan and pushing to bring a lead back to Anfield for the second leg next month.

Inter Milan are currently second in Serie A, one point behind city rivals AC with a game in hand, so the game is set to be a difficult one – let’s hope we can continue our impressive form tomorrow night and defeat Simone Inzaghi’s side.