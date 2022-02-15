‘It’s a proper wound’ – Klopp shares Henderson knock update after 1-0 win v Burnley

Jurgen Klopp has shared that Jordan Henderson took a small knock during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

The update on the skipper’s knee concern comes courtesy of a tweet from Goal journalist, Neil Jones, though would seems to lack the seriousness required to potentially force the German into a rethink with regard to his selection plans.

Klopp says Jordan Henderson had a knock to the knee v Burnley. "It's a proper wound. It looks like lips. You can see it. Definitely shouldn't be there. But apart from the no issue."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 15, 2022

The Reds are set to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League Round of 16, with the first leg taking place at the San Siro.

READ MORE: Liverpool looking at superb Barcelona wonderkid and could take advantage of €50m release clause

The Englishman did come under heavy criticism from fans online for a lacklustre performance, though we find it hard to see Klopp abandoning his captain’s experience in the Champions League.

Changes will, of course, be made as we look to make use of a rare degree of availability across the squad to maximise our chances of effectively competing across all competitions this term.

After coming on as a substitute against the Clarets at Turf Moor, we’d expect to see Thiago Alcantara drafted back into the midfield three in place of Naby Keita and Diogo Jota coming in for Bobby Firmino – potentially amongst other alterations.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!