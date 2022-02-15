Key Chelsea star set to miss Carabao Cup final clash against Liverpool

Chelsea are set to be without Mason Mount for up to three weeks after the England international sustained an ankle ligament injury in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel is now expected to be without the England international for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on February 27 according to The Times (via Caught Offside).

The 23-year-old has become an integral part of the Chelsea side in recent seasons and has made 34 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit this term.

READ MORE: ‘I actually liked the rule’ Jurgen Klopp discusses UEFA’S decision to scrap the away goals rule

He’s contributed seven goals and eight assists for the side that find themselves third in the Premier League at the moment.

It’s never nice to see any player suffer an injury and his absence will certainly weaken the midfield options for Tuchel – the battle in the middle of the park is going to be a crucial one and may prove pivotal in which team gets their hands on the trophy at Wembley at the end of the month.