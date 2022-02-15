Klopp’s ‘cannot always’ selection claim hints at several changes for Liverpool’s clash with Inter Milan

Jurgen Klopp appeared to suggest that a handful of changes would be made to the XI that secured all three points at Turf Moor at the weekend for the Champions League.

The German reserved praise for the competition allowing sides to make five substitutions in his pre-match presser, as reported in a tweet from Goal’s Neil Jones.

Klopp: "We need fresh legs for this game, and it is important that we have the chance to make five changes (subs) for this game. That's a massive boost for football in general. I cannot always play the same line up because we won the last game."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 15, 2022

The Merseysiders are set to play four games in the space of four days including a Carabao Cup final with Chelsea at the end of the month.

READ MORE: Trent makes pointed Man City Champions League comment as he sets ambitious Liverpool target

When it comes to competing on all fronts, we’ve often been let down by injuries and the loss of key personnel that make our system tick.

With us operating with a precise high line and high risk-reward football, there’s an element of danger attached in the sense of us needing every key star available to properly carry out the manager’s orders.

As injuries have dissipated, however, there’s certainly cause for optimism as we look to secure major silverware this term, and being able to rotate our options will offer a serious advantage.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!