Liverpool enter into talks with Milner over contract extension as Klopp wants to keep hold of veteran star – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have reportedly entered into talks with James Milner over the possibility of a one-year contract extension.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano, with Jurgen Klopp said to be keen on holding on to his veteran midfielder for another season.

This follows a prior report from Fichajes’ Ekrem Konur, with the former Manchester City man’s experience said to be considered of vital importance to the Reds’ coaching staff.

With Mo Salah’s future still up in the air following his return from the AFCON, it’s an update that’s sure to baffle sections of the fanbase.

Nonetheless, it’s one we can more than understand Klopp being keen on getting over the line given how critical the Englishman’s presence in the dressing room is perceived to be.

It’s an option that could potentially open up the door for a role with the club in a coaching capacity beyond the summer of 2023, if Milner is deemed to possess traits suited to a role beyond the pitch.

