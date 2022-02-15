Liverpool find out Carabao Cup final referee – Reds have had mixed luck with official previously

As Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final meeting with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea outfit draws ever closer, match officials have been confirmed for the tie taking place on 27th February.

The confirmed referee (via a tweet from @Carabao_Cup), Stuart Attwell, has enjoyed some mixed performances on the pitch whilst officiating a Reds clash in any capacity.

Whilst officiating a meeting between the Merseyside-based outfit and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, he was on hand to award a penalty after Tyrone Mings fouled Mo Salah in the box.

The officiating team’s performance for our 3-2 defeat against West Ham earlier in the campaign, however, drew a furious reaction from Jurgen Klopp post-game, with Attwell (on VAR) appearing to ignore clear fouls on Alisson Becker and Jordan Henderson.

Of course, given this isn’t the first time he was found sleeping at the wheel at Stockley Park, being kept far away from the technology may be a good thing for us ahead of our first final of the season.

We can only hope that the winner of the competition lifts the trophy due to their performance on the pitch rather than via negligent officiating.

