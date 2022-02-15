Liverpool looking at superb Barcelona wonderkid and could take advantage of €50m release clause

Liverpool continue to scour the market in search of up and coming talents, with one situation developing in Barcelona catching the recruitment team’s eyes, as reported by Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

With Gavi still yet to sign a new contract with the Blaugrana there are concerns that his €50m release clause could yet tempt the Reds for a potential summer move.

The Merseyside-based outfit are said to be keen on finalising a deal for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, however, and such a move could leave little in the way of space for a further prodigy come the end of the season.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfer for exciting midfielder ‘will be done’ says pundit after latest deal update emerges – Football Insider

Given that we’re reportedly prepared to see James Milner extend for a further year, questions have to be asked in terms of what our transfer strategy for the future of the midfield will look like.

With Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton and Curtis Jones all under the age of 21, the future looks far from concerning, and that’s without considering the likes of Fabinho and Co. still set to enjoy several more years at the peak of English football.

Whether there’s room for another attacking midfielder beyond Carvalho remains to be seen, though we at the EOTK would consider the signing of Gavi a highly unlikely possibility.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!