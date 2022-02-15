Liverpool miles ahead of Manchester City with impressive statistic that could help Reds in quest for silverware

Risk and reward has been a consistent characteristic underlining the nature of Jurgen Klopp’s brand of football at Liverpool.

This has been increasingly the case as the club updated and improved the quality of its personnel since the German took over in 2015, with the Reds outmatching Manchester City by some margin when it comes to the offside trap, as shown by Opta (via a tweet from @Mick_Moran_).

A major evolution tactically has been the introduction of the high defensive line, which, when combined with Virgil van Dijk’s shepherding of the backline, can be used to devastating effect to catch opponents out.

We’ve been accused of taking perhaps a risk too many at times this term with our bold high line, though it certainly seems more than worthwhile with a full-strength back four to contend with.

Ultimately, it’s a critical part of the way we play under Klopp, maximising our offensive power by squeezing the space in which our opponents have to operate in.

If we can keep things finely balanced as they are, it’s a key weapon that could prove pivotal in our ongoing quest for silverware this season.

