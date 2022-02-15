Liverpool predicted XI v Inter Milan: Two changes made as Klopp fields strong first-team

The knockout stages are nearly upon Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s men set to face the Serie A’s second-placed outfit, Inter Milan, in the Round of 16.

The Nerazzurri will be without key man Nicolo Barella, whilst the Reds boast a mostly full-strength squad following the return of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane from the AFCON tournament.

Nonetheless, the Merseysiders will be under no illusions that they’ll enjoy an easy game at the San Siro.

Alisson Becker is, of course, the man expected to stand between the sticks, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip paired in central defence ahead of the Brazilian international.

In midfield, skipper Jordan Henderson will likely be joined by the superb duo of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Salah could very well retain his place in the forward line, with nods also given to Diogo Jota, who should be back in the side after a dead leg kept him on the bench against Burnley, and Mane.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Jota, Salah

