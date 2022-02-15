Liverpool transfer for exciting midfielder ‘will be done’ says pundit after latest deal update emerges – Football Insider

Liverpool surprised many with their January window move for Luis Diaz, with the Colombian international already justifying the mid-season switch with some electrifying performances on the left-flank.

The Reds were prevented from adding Fabio Carvalho to the ranks on deadline day, however, the club is said not to be deterred by this failure and will enter into fresh talks with Fulham over the potential signing, as reported by Football Insider.

“Yes, he’s young, yes, he’s got talent but you do not want to price yourself out of that dream move to Liverpool. To me, it seems like that is not going to be dead. That’s going to carry on and that deal, in my opinion, will be done,” Noel Whelan told the publication.

“I think it’s just a matter of time. Obviously they couldn’t dot the i’s and cross the t’s during the January transfer window.

“But I’d be very surprised if this deal doesn’t get sorted out come the summer or a pre-arrangement. Liverpool want him, he seems to want to go.”

The Englishman’s contract is set to expire in the summer, with European outfits allegedly keeping an eye on the player.

With a breakthrough of sorts having already occurred with regard to the proposed fee for the teenager prior to us falling at the last hurdle, one would think it shouldn’t be overly complicated to arrange a pre-agreement ahead of the summer.

Given that Jurgen Klopp has already spoken about the player after the winter window closed – a rare occurrence from the German – we’d have to assume we’re confident in seeing a deal go over the line for Carvalho.

