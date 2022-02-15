One Liverpool star’s training habit is ‘crazy’ says Klopp: ‘I never had a player like this’

With injuries having, for the most part, dissipated and AFCON stars back in the squad, Jurgen Klopp is spoilt for options ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Inter Milan.

One option who may have impressed enough in training to earn minutes at the San Siro is that of Luis Diaz, whom the German was thoroughly impressed with, as relayed on Twitter by Neil Jones.

Klopp on Luis Diaz "He's a top class player. He showed that already. We give him time to adapt, but he's an incredible player. His joy and his love for football is so obvious. In training he cannot stop smiling. I never had a player like this, it's crazy. We expect a lot."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 15, 2022

The winter signing secured for £37.5m from FC Porto could be well-equipped to the demands of such an occasion, with the threat posed by the Serie A outfit likely to suit his style more closely than the physicality of the English top-flight as he continues to adjust to the Premier League.

READ MORE: ‘All the things you want’ – Klopp identifies two Inter Milan stars he likes the look of

With Diogo Jota having likewise begun the tie against Burnley on the bench, it seems more than likely that one of the pair will be set to start the clash against the Nerazzurri as the manager seeks to rotate his first-XI.

Having impressed on both his cup and league debut, the Colombian winger has taken to life in Merseyside rather well – perhaps even better than the coaching staff had envisaged.

With such praise coming week after week, we can’t help but feel excited about what the future holds for our No.23.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!