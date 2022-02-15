‘They can cause you problems all over the pitch’ – Simone Inzaghi highlights the two Liverpool stars that his Inter Milan side should be wary of

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has claimed that Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson can cause his side ‘problems all over the pitch’ ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash at the San Siro.

The Italian also labelled opposition manager Jurgen Klopp as ‘wonderful’ and named two other members of the German’s squad that impressed him when the Reds faced AC Milan in the group stage of the competition.

“We watched those games, as well as Liverpool’s most recent matches,” he told the Inter website (via The Boot Room).

“Klopp is a wonderful coach. His team always plays with great intensity both in and out of possession.

“Alisson and Van Dijk can play the ball long.

“Their full-backs have the technical ability of playmakers. They can cause you problems all over the pitch.”

Our No. 66 has registered the most assists in the Premier League this season with an impressive 10 whilst Robbo is not too far behind with 8.

The pair are a really important part of our side and it’s clear that when one of them isn’t playing, our attacking play doesn’t appear as fluent.

Kostas Tsimikas does provide real competition to Robertson for a starting spot at left-back and the Scotsman appears to have improved as a result of having somewhat of a threat posed to his spot in the team by the Greek Scouser.

We have won all six of our games so far in this season’s Champions League – let’s hope we can extend that winning run further tomorrow night to put us in a comfortable position ahead of the return leg on March 8.