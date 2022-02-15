Trent makes pointed Man City Champions League comment as he sets ambitious Liverpool target

Following Manchester City’s heartbreak result in the Champions League final last term, one can expect Pep Guardiola’s men to be especially keen to even things out this time around.

Trent Alexander-Arnold deflected attention away from Liverpool’s exit from the competition last year by pointing to the Citizens’ failure to overcome Chelsea despite their ‘amazing team’ as reported in a tweet from Neil Jones.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: "We don't feel disappointed that we haven't got enough trophies. "I'm not making any digs, but you look at Man City's amazing team, they haven't been able to lift the Champions League. "There's an expectation now. One trophy a season minimum."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 15, 2022

The Merseysiders will be more than hopeful of going far in the competition themselves after securing an impressive 100% record in what had been dubbed the ‘group of death’.

With options becoming available to us once more following some fortune with injuries, the expectation is certainly for us to be lifting some silverware as a minimum this season.

We’ve an early shot at a trophy come the end of the month with a Carabao Cup final meeting with Chelsea, though it would be ideal to see us targeting a major tournament or competition given that Jurgen Klopp’s contract is set to expire in 2024.

It’s practically a cliche saying by this point, but the reality of the matter is that this Liverpool outfit boasts far too much quality to have won only two major trophies throughout the manager’s reign.

