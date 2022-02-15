(Video) Watch Mo Salah’s outrageous shoulder touch whilst running at pace in Burnley win

Posted by
Mo Salah’s quality on the pitch is a thing of fact, with the Egyptian having produced a broad array of scintillating performances domestically and beyond.

Though the No.11 didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet against Burnley, he produced one awe-inspiring moment that stayed with fans, controlling a half-volley pass from Thiago Alcantara with his shoulder whilst running at full pelt.

Having only recently returned from the AFCON, we suspect the 29-year-old is merely finding his feet again with Jurgen Klopp’s men and we reckon it won’t be too long before he’s back on the scoresheet.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

