(Video) ‘We don’t have to ask permission’ – Guardiola namedrops Liverpool and makes bold Man City FFP claim

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City continue to attract controversy off the pitch for their behind-the-scenes financial dealings, with the club accused by some of unfairly sidestepping financial fair play.

The manager insisted that his side deserved to be at the peak of English football, telling reporters in his pre-match presser that the Cityzens had stuck to the financial rules in place.

Given that FFP has been acknowledged to lack much in the way of teeth when it comes to penalising clubs, one might be inclined to question whether a stricter reading of the rules would yield a different outcome for the league leaders.

