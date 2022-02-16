‘Bit of a howler’ – Paolo Di Canio criticises Alisson Becker as a ‘weak point’ in the Liverpool team

Alisson Becker is widely regarded as one of our best players and he unleashes some huge saves on a weekly basis, making him a fan favourite.

Paolo Di Canio was speaking on Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia) and had a few strong opinions about our ‘keeper, insinuating that he is a weak link in our team.

The 53-year-old said: ‘Alisson performs heroics in goal, but every four or five games he has a bit of a howler.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp nominated for LGBT award as celebrity ally of 2022

‘Liverpool have weak points, every team does’.

It’s true that our No.1 has made mistakes during his three-and-a-half years at Anfield but the number is probably four or five and certainly not ‘every four or five games’, as expressed by the former West Ham man.

The Italian may be trying to encourage supporters of Inter Milan with this line but it simply isn’t true, our Brazilian stopper has consistently been one of our best players.

It’s highly unlikely that the 29-year-old will take much notice from a man who won one league title and never clinched the Champions League in his career but if he has seen it, it’ll surely just provide extra motivation to prove him wrong.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965