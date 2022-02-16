Ex-Inter Milan star makes hilarious three-word plea to Van Dijk ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash

With injuries having largely dissipated within the Liverpool squad, the prospect of a full-strength side set to take on the remainder of the campaign will be a frightening prospect for most.

Ahead of the Reds’ clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League Round of 16, former Nerazzurri defender, Marco Materazzi, responded to Virgil van Dijk’s Instagram post with a plea for him to ‘boss slowly please’ (as shared on Twitter by @Watch_LFC).

Former Inter Milan defender, Marco Materazzi on Virgil’s Instagram telling him to boss tonight’s game ‘slowly’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/RhstDLBj40 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 16, 2022

The No.4 has slowly returned to the height of his former powers after suffering a long-term ACL injury last term following Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge in the Merseyside derby.

With our No.4 hitting the kind of form that established him an echelon above the best in the English top-flight there will certainly be no guarantees about him taking things slowly later on.

Following a 100% record achieved in the group stage, the pressure will certainly be on to carry our positive form into the knockouts and keep us in contention for silverware across all fronts.

With the 30-year-old having been a consistent part of Jurgen Klopp’s XI since the start of the campaign, there’s no telling how key he could prove to be for our hopes of a successful, trophy-laden campaign.

