Gary Lineker praises Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s 2-0 San Siro victory

Mo Salah supplied the sucker punch after Jurgen Klopp’s substitutions changed the game for Liverpool and Gary Lineker was very impressed.

The ability to be able to bring Bobby Firmino, Luis Diaz, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and James Milner onto the pitch made the difference for the Reds.

It was a combination of brilliant finishing and fantastic changes and the Match of the Day host took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts.

READ MORE: (Video) Bobby Firmino’s sneaks a brilliant header past Handanovic to put Liverpool ahead at the San Siro

The 61-year-old: ‘Yet another goal for @MoSalah and that’s got to be an unassailable lead for @lfc.

‘Great changes from Klopp. Saw his team were struggling and sorted it’.

All of our supporters will know that the tie isn’t over but given the tough periods at the start of the second half, to be leaving Italy with a clean sheet and two goals will be a huge buzz.

It’s on us to keep the lead in tact at Anfield and we will hopefully be able to book our place in the quarter finals.

You can view the post via @GaryLineker on Twitter:

Yet another goal for @MoSalah and that’s got to be an unassailable lead for @lfc. Great changes from Klopp. Saw his team were struggling and sorted it. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 16, 2022

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965