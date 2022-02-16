“He would say that” – Fabio Capello mouths off at Jurgen Klopp in bizarre rant about Liverpool weaknesses

Jurgen Klopp has declared that his current Liverpool squad is the strongest he has ever assembled but a certain former England manager doesn’t agree with that statement.

Fabio Cappello was speaking on Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia) and had a few strong opinions on our current squad, insinuating that the German was lying when he made that statement.

Whether it’s a method to ease Inter Milan fans’ nerves, trying to provoke a reaction or just sheer ignorance – here’s what the former AC Milan coach had to say.

The 75-year-old said: ‘The current Liverpool is not the same side it was a few months ago.

‘Klopp said it was his strongest team? Well, he would say that, what do you expect him to say?

‘The Liverpool goalkeeper has recently been Man of the Match in every game.

‘That says a great deal about how they are defending’.

Most of our supporters would agree that now all our players are off the treatment table and with the signing of Luis Diaz, we have a stronger strength in depth than we’ve ever had.

Apparently having an amazing ‘keeper in Alisson Becker is now a bad thing and means that our team isn’t what it once was.

It looks to all go back to what our gaffer was saying after the Burnley game, because of the delayed offside flags we are being perceived as having a bad defensive line although we are actually doing a great job.

Hopefully this can be a case of pinning it up in the San Siro dressing room and giving the lads extra motivation to prove the aged pundit wrong.

