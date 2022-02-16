Inter Milan without up to five players as they host Liverpool at the San Siro

Inter Milan host Liverpool at the San Siro as this season’s Champions League knockout rounds commence for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Simone Inzaghi will have somewhat of a selection headache though as he is set to be without up to five players, for the round of 16 game.

The first may be a surprising one for our fans in that Aleksandar Kolarov has not been selected for their European squad and so the 36-year-old misses out.

READ MORE: “He would say that” – Fabio Capello mouths off at Jurgen Klopp in bizarre rant about Liverpool weaknesses

Midfielder Nicolo Barella will be absent through suspension after his red card for punching Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, during the group stages.

Injury issues should also mean that left winger Robin Gosens (hamstring), forward Joaquin Correa (hamstring) and centre-back Alessandro Bastoni (ankle) all miss out too, with the latter having the greatest chance of playing.

For once we are blessed to have no injury concerns and it’s up to our lads to face whatever team they are presented with and try their best to go and get a positive result.

Fingers crossed we can produce a positive performance in Italy and come back to Anfield with a significant lead.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965