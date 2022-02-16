Jamie Carragher praises ‘excellent’ Liverpool star after 2-0 victory over Inter Milan

It was an evening of excellent performances as Liverpool defeated Inter Milan but one man caught the eye of Jamie Carragher.

To leave with two goals, a clean sheet and plenty of strong performances from starters and substitutions alike, it was not an easy choice to pinpoint one man as the best.

However; our former No.23 was quick to point out the role of Ibou Konate, in what was a huge victory for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and a solid display by his defence.

The 44-year-old said: ‘Great result for @LFC in the San Siro again & I thought @IbrahimaKonate_ was excellent! #InterLiverpool’

It takes one to know one and Carra was certainly a brilliant centre-back and so his praise for the 22-year-old shouldn’t be ignored, who impressed once again.

Still yet to lose a game for his new team, the Parisian is fitting like a glove to our style of play and he was pivotal to ensuring we left Italy with a clean sheet.

