Jurgen Klopp nominated for LGBT award as celebrity ally of 2022

Jurgen Klopp has been acknowledged for his part in helping spread awareness and positivity for the LGBT community.

The 54-year-old continues to wear rainbow laces during matches and is a very vocal advocate of trying to do as much as he can to be a good ally for the community.

In a sit-down chat with Liverpool women’s star Meikayla Moore, the German spoke about giving his complete support to helping in any way he could by speaking out in support of improved LGBTQ+ rights.

Seeing as there are no publicly gay footballers in the Premier League, the former Borussia Dortmund manager wanted to help make it a platform that it would be easy for any of his players to come out.

From someone seemingly on the outside of the conversation, he has got himself very involved in supporting it in every way he can and this is why he has been nominated for celebrity ally of 2022.

The winner will be announced in June and the gaffer has been nominated alongside Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Radcliffe and Jade Thirlwall, you can vote here.

You can view the confirmation of the nomination via @BritLGBTAwards on Twitter:

Liverpool's very own @JurgenKlopp is a 🎊 Top 10 Celebrity Ally 🎊 Vote for Jurgen in the #BritishLGBTAwards here!!https://t.co/iMYBPk8KPX pic.twitter.com/5Gid3X1UDr — British LGBT Awards (@BritLGBTAwards) February 15, 2022

