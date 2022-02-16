Klopp shares worrying injury update after Liverpool star forced off during Inter Milan clash: ‘Something around the ankle ligament’

Jurgen Klopp’s substitute gambles more than paid off in the second-half of action at the San Siro as Liverpool secured two goals late in the tie to take home a solid win ahead of the second leg.

Diogo Jota’s removal from the field of play was medical rather than tactical, however, as Jurgen Klopp shared post-match, as relayed in a tweet from Neil Jones.

Klopp says Diogo Jota had "something around the ankle ligament" and had to come off.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 16, 2022

The Merseysiders were kept at bay for much of the game despite constant pressure, though a goal apiece from Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah was enough to see a result secured in Italy.

News of our Portuguese international’s potential injury will be a significant source of frustration for the coaching staff, particularly in light of the fact that it seemed we’d gotten over the worst of our fitness struggles this term.

Given the former Wolves hitman’s superb form of late too, it would be a massive shame to see the first-team deprived of his eye for goal for an extended period of time.

We can only hope the substitute was merely an act of caution and that a further check-up reveals the issue to be far from serious.

