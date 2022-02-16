‘Liverpool are the favourites’ – Simone Inzaghi plays down Inter Milan’s chances of victory

Simone Inzaghi has been previewing the match against Liverpool as his Inter Milan team gear up for a massive game.

The Italian spoke via Liverpool’s match day centre and he was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of kick-off.

The 45-year-old said: ‘Liverpool are certainly one of the best sides in Europe, but I’m pleased because this club and our fans deserve to play in these sorts of games.

‘It’ll be very tough, but we’ll go for it with everything we’ve got.

‘Liverpool are the favourites on paper, but matches are there to be played.

‘We have to take to the pitch to play our game.

‘I want the players to play with a clear head.

‘Determination will make the difference and the lads have plenty of that.

‘They’ve shown as much in every game this year’.

It sounds as though the younger brother of Filippo Inzaghi has drilled his side well on what to expect from the game and his team will be fully aware of the task that awaits them.

Let’s hope we can still manage to do what we did to AC Milan and beat them home and away, starting with a big victory at the San Siro this time though.

