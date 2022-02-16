Liverpool team news confirmed: Harvey Elliott starts as Klopp makes four changes

The first hurdle in what will hopefully be a successful Champions League campaign for Liverpool awaits with a second trip to the San Siro this term ahead of their impending clash with Inter Milan.

As Jurgen Klopp was keen to remind reporters gathered at his pre-match presser, however, a 100% record in the group stage is far from an indicator of potential success and the Reds will be required, as ever, to bring their A-game to get a step closer to silverware.

With a virtually full-strength squad to choose from, the quality available beyond the first-XI will certainly prove advantageous in the Merseysiders’ bid for a successful season.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk has been partnered with Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the backline.

In midfield, the lauded duo of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara is made complete by the addition of Harvey Elliott in the middle of the park.

Up top, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota form the front-three, with the latter swapping in for Bobby Firmino.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Klopp has named his XI for #LFC's impending Round of 16 meeting with Inter Milan. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lrJtMU35KP — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 16, 2022

