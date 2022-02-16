‘Must question whether that was a wise decision’ – Jan Molby on Jordan Henderson’s contract extension

Jordan Henderson has fallen foul of some criticism by certain supporters for his recent performances and now Jan Molby has joined in.

The former Liverpool midfielder was speaking on the Anfield Index podcast and he gave his thoughts on the decision to hand our captain a new contract, following recent performances.

The 58-year-old said: “We’ve tried to defend Henderson, but we are six months into a contract extension and surely must question whether that was a wise decision?

It does seem very harsh to label the contract extension for our longest serving player, club captain and a leader on and off the pitch, as possibly not a wise decision.

Most supporters would have put the No.14 in a guaranteed starting position at the start of the season, whether anyone believes recent performances in the last few games, months or however long his ‘bad form’ has perceived to have lasted, to now say he shouldn’t be in the team and his contract should have been left to wind down makes little sense.

There’s a strong possibility that the club will also be extending the contract of James Milner this summer and with both our captain and vice captain, we have a strong, settled dressing room.

No player should be handed a contract on sentimental value but both can certainly do more than enough on and off the pitch to remain part of our very strong squad and midfield options.

If Jurgen Klopp wants both men to stay for another 10 years, we should back his decision as he can see what they are doing every day and he will have a better insight than anyone else – former player or otherwise.

