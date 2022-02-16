‘My God’ – These Liverpool fans can’t believe one star’s ‘monster’ first-half performance

Prior to Liverpool’s Champions League Round of 16 meeting with Inter Milan there was some discussion over the contributions of Fabinho in the middle of the park by the likes of Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler in BT Sport’s pre-match coverage.

In light of his superb first-half outing at the San Siro, one can more than understand why many a fan was keen to join the ex-Reds in lavishing the Brazilian with praise.

The Merseysiders find themselves level with Simone Inzaghi’s men at the time of writing, with the club struggling to capitalise on a multitude of chances in enemy territory.

As a holding midfielder, it’s often too easy for our No.3’s efforts to be overshadowed by the technical brilliance of Thiago Alcantara.

Able to effectively shield the forward line and help set up instant counter attacks with his superb positioning to make interceptions, the reality is that the former Monaco man is an incredibly integral jigsaw piece in Jurgen Klopp’s intricate Liverpool machine.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Fabinho is an absolute monster #INTLIV — Mark (@TheMarkLynch) February 16, 2022

My god this is some performance from Fabinho — Ste Browne (@stephen19browne) February 16, 2022

Fabinho One Man Army 🔥 — TEJAS BHALERAO (@tejasbhalerao) February 16, 2022

Is there a better DM out there than Fabinho right now? — PalmWine Papi 🌴 (@Mwangolo_) February 16, 2022

