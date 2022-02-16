‘Naby Lad’ – Naby Keita further embraces his Liverpool nickname with pre-Inter Milan social media post

Naby Keita is obviously looking forward to our latest Champions League game, as he posted on his social media before the match.

Since arriving in Liverpool the Guinean has taken on the lovable nickname of ‘Naby lad’, something that hit it’s peak as he posed with the Premier League trophy in 2020.

As preparations for the trip to the San Siro geared up in Kirkby, our No.8 embraced his nickname once more as he posted a picture onto his Instagram account.

READ MORE: Inter Milan without up to five players as they host Liverpool at the San Siro

The 27-year-old used the caption: ‘Naby Lad ⚽️🔴’.

It’s great to see that his return from AFCON has gone smoothly and he’s part of a strong squad of players that are all fit and vying for a highly competitive midfield role in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With it appearing that only Fabinho has a starting role guaranteed, it’s a straight shoot-out between the other eight lads for the two remaining spots in the team.

The former RB Leipzig man will be hoping to stake his claim to that position, if given the chance to impress against Inter Milan.

You can view the post via Keita’s Instagram account:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965