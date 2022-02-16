(Video) Bobby Firmino’s sneaks a brilliant header past Handanovic to put Liverpool ahead at the San Siro

It was a second-half that was going all Inter Milan’s way but Bobby Firmino found a way to put Liverpool into the net.

Andy Robertson took a corner from the right-hand side and our No.9 ran to the front post, to evade the Italian defence.

The Brazilian’s movement gave him the half-a-yard he needed and when you give the ball to Bobby, he will score!

It was a lovely header by the 30-year-old that found the back post side netting and it put Jurgen Klopp’s side into the lead.

How crucial could that goal prove to be in the grand scheme of this round of 16 tie?

You can watch the goal via Football on BT Sport on Twitter:

Roberto Firmino with the perfect glanced header 👌 Deadlock broken at the San Siro in the 75th minute! And it's massive for Liverpool! 🔴#UCL pic.twitter.com/0DcgGjeo5d — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2022

