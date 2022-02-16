(Video) ‘For the life of me’ – Michael Owen makes Liverpool & City UCL claim after Bayern draw

Michael Owen insisted that fans should be closely watching Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for European glory after Bayern struggled to a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg.

The Reds secured a late 2-0 win against Inter Milan at the San Siro to hand themselves a promising advantage going into the second-leg.

With the Cityzens boasting a squad with an impressive degree of quality – not to mention looking in imperious form both domestically and abroad – it’s hard to discount the threat posed by Pep Guardiola’s men in the Champions League either this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"I cannot understand for the life of me that Bayern Munich are second-favourites for this tournament…" Michael Owen believes that Liverpool and Man City are the big stand-outs in the Champions League this season… 🏆#UCLTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/oWjqAV63zy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2022