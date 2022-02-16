(Video) Henderson’s death stare after Matip joins Firmino goal celebrations will have Liverpool fans in tears

Liverpool enjoyed a superb finish to their contest with Inter Milan in the Champions League with Joel Matip providing another unique moment for fans as his teammates celebrated Bobby Firmino’s opener.

The Cameroonian gave Jordan Henderson’s head a friendly tap as the Reds all surrounded the No.9 to share their congratulations, with the defender’s involvement earning himself a deathly glance from the skipper.

It’s possible the captain merely thought he’d been struck by an item from the crowd, though we’ve no doubt the centre-half will reconsider a repeat of such an action anytime soon!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: